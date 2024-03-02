WEATHER: Not done with ‘wintry mix’ yet

In case you missed it: For a while this afternoon, snow had the upper hand in the “wintry mix” that swept through. Gill Loring‘s photo above is from White Center; we saw it while traveling from North Admiral to south Gatewood. The clouds that brought it were quite dramatic, as Jason Grotelueschen‘s photo from The Junction shows:

More “wintry mix” (aka rain/snow) is in the forecast all the way through Tuesday, with highs continuing in the mid-40s (below the seasonal norms, which would be low 50s). Spring is only 17 days away!