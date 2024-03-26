UPDATE: Train trouble on lower Spokane Street

11:45 AM: Trains blocking traffic on lower Spokane Street, beneath the bridge, aren’t unusual – but the one that’s stopped right now may be blocking traffic longer than usual, because it’s having mechanical trouble. Right now it’s blocking both eastbound and westbound traffic on Spokane between 1st and 2nd, so you’ll want to avoid the area TFN.

11:51 AM: Apparently the fears of a long blockage were unfounded – radio exchanges indicate the train’s moving again and the Spokane St. backups are clearing up.