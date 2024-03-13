SUMMER JOBS: Take a swing at working for the DubSea Fish Sticks

With spring now less than a week away, we’re talking today about summer … jobs. We have an announcement from the DubSea Fish Sticks baseball team, which plays home games at nearby Steve Cox Memorial Park:

The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team is holding a job fair Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Mel Olson Stadium inside King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park. The job fair will run from 11 am-3 pm.

The team is currently looking to hire 50-60 part-time employees for the months of June and July. High school and college students are welcome to apply with select positions being available to those 14 years of age and older. There are select positions such as the concession manager, beer garden servers and security that do require the applicant to be 21 years of age or older.

The job fair will allow those interested in working for the Fish Sticks to find out more information about each position, apply, and interview on site. For those that are interested but cannot attend the job fair they can apply online at GoFishSticks.com/jobs. Positions that are currently available include mascot performer, concession manager, concessions, ticketing, merchandise, game day operations, beer garden servers, and security. The Fish Sticks also have multiple summer internships in digital marketing, and video production.

The DubSea Fish Sticks’ season begins on Saturday, June 3rd, and runs through August 3rd. They will host 27 different home shows (games) this summer at Mel Olson Stadium (aka The Fryer) at King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park. The team hosts upward of 40 college players from around the country for the summer; they will play 45 games throughout the Pacific Northwest.