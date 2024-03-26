READER REPORT: That was ‘special’ firewood, not a freebie

Received this afternoon from Jenny:

I live on the corner of 39th & Morgan. I’m writing to file a grievance and to announce a request.

After two days of carefully pruning two city-planted crabapples in front of my house, yesterday I clipped and bundled the twigs and then hand cut the remains for my Summer fire bowl, bundling them separately with hemp twine, intending to drive all bundles to my alley when the rain stopped. I went out today to find the bundle of firewood gone; the bundles of twigs remained. This was very special wood to me, not only because I have nurtured those trees since 2005 despite the fact that they grow out of control, but also because I spent a lot of time preparing them for my fire bowl. I imagine the person who took my wood is unaware that this wood was special with intended purpose, not disposable. I request the return of this bundle with much appreciation and no questions asked. The taker can put it on my front stoop at any time.