BIZNOTE: The Beer Junction launching online preorders for pickup

The Beer Junction (4511 California SW) plans to add a new service starting Monday. Here’s the announcement from proprietor Corey Leitch:

At noon on Monday, March 25th, The Beer Junction will launch our new online ordering system! It will now be easier than ever to shop for your favorites and find new beers to try. We will offer in store and curbside pickup of beer, cider, wine, snacks, and more.

We have been working diligently over the past six weeks to get our entire inventory added to the new store with photos and descriptions, so you will have access to everything we sell. Everything is set up by the single unit so you’re not limited to buying in 4/6 packs; you can build the mixed case of your dreams just like when you shop in our store.

Beyond our huge beer selection, we have developed a great wine program over the last year and we have a massive selection of non-alcoholic beer and soft drinks as well. We will also have our selection of snacks (soft pretzels, nachos, etc.) available for order all ready for you to heat them and enjoy at home.

One of the most exciting things about this new service for us is that this will make it easier for parents to shop at our store and we are thrilled to let you know that children 10 and younger may accompany parents into the store while they are picking up their orders