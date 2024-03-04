Andy Randles, Ewing & Clark real-estate broker: Welcoming a new WSB sponsor

Today we’re welcoming Andy Randles, a real-estate broker with Ewing & Clark, as a new WSB sponsor. When new sponsors join us to advertise their local businesses to you, they get the opportunity to tell you about who they are and what they do – here’s what Andy Randles would like you to know:

“I have a depth of knowledge for Seattle real estate and neighborhoods, and love helping new neighbors move in. There’s so much to love about this area and working with people seeing everything for the first time is such a treat to be a part of.

“People appreciate that I’m patient and understanding. “Patience” shows up a lot in my reviews and leads to referrals and repeat clients. I also have a rich understanding of the home-purchase process and real-estate market to ensure clients have a smooth experience, and I help maximize their value.

:My community involvement includes serving as a chapter lead for Seattle YIMBY, and being a member of Circle the Block (a neighborhood watch group for Pioneer Square). In my spare time, I’m also a member of an American History meetup group! Here’s how to connect with me.”

