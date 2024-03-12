2024 WESTSIDE AWARDS: Last day to get your nomination(s) in!

Last chance to nominate a business, nonprofit, or community advocate for the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s 2024 Westside Awards! 5 pm today is the deadline. From the announcement we published three weeks ago:

The Chamber is seeking nominations in the following categories:

1) Business of the Year

2) Not-for-Profit of the Year

3) Emerging Business of the Year

4) Westsider of the Year

The community is invited to submit nominations online here: loom.ly/qS8SmDE. The deadline to submit nominations is Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by 5 pm.

The Westside Awards honor leadership in entrepreneurship, innovation, and community impact, highlighting the achievements and contributions of businesses, organizations, and individuals within our West Seattle community.