YOU CAN HELP: Order from Dream Dinners West Seattle, help students

Dream Dinners West Seattle (longtime WSB sponsor) is not only offering you the chance to enjoy home-cooked meals with much less effort, they’re also offering the chance to help local students. Order three dinners from Dream Dinners West Seattle, use a special code, and Madison Middle School‘s WEB program (explained here) benefits. From the announcement:

Help support Madison’s W.E.B. (where everyone belongs) program! We are teaming up with Dream Dinners West Seattle again this year and they’re donating a portion of their sales to Madison. By helping WEB and a local small business, your money has a DOUBLE positive impact in our community, and you’ll have some quick, easy meals ready. If you’re interested, please put MADWEB in the special instructions when you order and Madison will get a portion of the sales!

P.S. If you are not interested in Dream Dinners at this time, we are asking for donations of $10 (or more) to keep WEB going strong. If you can help, here is the donation link.