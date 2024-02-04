WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 10 highlights

(Photo by Dan Stegner)

Sunday’s here, and our calendar has these 10 highlights for the hours ahead:

ANIMATED ANNIVERSARY, DAY 2: The Animated Café pink coffee-and-more trailer is celebrating two years in business all weekend, with balloons and “$2 off for anyone who comes dressed up in a fun animated-themed outfit.” Open 9 am-3 pm today. (4518 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Caffe Ladro (7011 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN NEEDS YOU: 10 am-noon, help out as the Bee Garden looks ahead to spring! (Graham/Lanham)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering winter vegetables and fruit as well as cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

SUNDAY SMALL BIZ POP-UP MARKET: While you’re at the Farmers’ Market, detour into Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) 10 am-2 pm to browse small local businesses selling their creations.

LOCAL COMPANY AT REMODELING EXPO: If you’re going to the Northwest Remodeling Expo downtown (11 am-5 pm at the Convention Center, 705 Pike), look for longtime WSB sponsor Potter Construction.

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: First matinee for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm – tickets here.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm, music at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – bring money and/or nonperishable food to support their donation drive for the WSFB.

DRAG BINGO: 5:30 pm at The Locöl (7902 35th SW), free, 21+.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: See and hear the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Planning something that belongs on our calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!