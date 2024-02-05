West Seattle, Washington

05 Monday

41℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Elantra

February 5, 2024 9:49 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Via email, another report of a stolen vehicle to watch for:

My sister’s car was stolen this weekend, off the street just outside our alleyway – Genesee between 44th Ave SW and 45th Ave SW. It was taken sometime between Friday 02/02 at 6:00 pm and Sunday 02/04 at 7:00 pm. It’s a black Hyundai Elantra with WA plates CFU2256. In terms of unique identifiers, the car has a pink rear license plate frame and an expired Texas registration sticker in the driver’s-side front windshield. The SPD incident # is 24-33676; please contact them with any information.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Elantra"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.