WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Home burglarized

A reader reports their home was broken into between 3:30 and 4:20 pm Thursday, February 1. It happened in the 2400 block of Myrtle, a block off Delridge. The victim explains, “Our neighbor’s security camera caught this footage of 3 men walking out of our driveway (his footage is about 28 minutes behind the actual time) … The gray/silver minivan was waiting for the 3 men, all dressed exactly the same.” They appear in the distance in the upper left of the video around :16 in:

The minivan then headed west on Myrtle toward Delridge. The victim adds, “They used a crowbar to open the front door and stole cash and jewelry, mostly family items not replaceable. I am usually home during this time and ran a random errand, so it seems like they were really watching as the window was very small, or they had a stroke of great luck with timing!” The SPD report number is 24-30292.