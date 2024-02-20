UPDATE: Gas leak at 40th/Dawson

12:47 PM: Police are helping SFD block off traffic on 40th SW between Hudson and Dawson [map], southeast of The Junction. Fire crews say a 3/4-inch gas line has been severed and they’re evacuating some homes in the area. They’re awaiting Puget Sound Energy to shut off the gas.

1:13 PM: The incident commander has just told dispatch that PSE has arrived and is “assessing.”

1:51 PM: Firefighters have deemed the nearby houses safe to re-enter, and they’re getting ready to leave the scene.