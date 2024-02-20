West Seattle, Washington

20 Tuesday

UPDATE: Gas leak at 40th/Dawson

February 20, 2024 12:47 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 Utilities | West Seattle news

12:47 PM: Police are helping SFD block off traffic on 40th SW between Hudson and Dawson [map], southeast of The Junction. Fire crews say a 3/4-inch gas line has been severed and they’re evacuating some homes in the area. They’re awaiting Puget Sound Energy to shut off the gas.

1:13 PM: The incident commander has just told dispatch that PSE has arrived and is “assessing.”

1:51 PM: Firefighters have deemed the nearby houses safe to re-enter, and they’re getting ready to leave the scene.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Gas leak at 40th/Dawson"

  • Mr J February 20, 2024 (12:57 pm)
    Reply

    I think I called this in. There was one guy on site that said a line collapsed, but there’s people on the street walking dogs, an open house and no fire response. The entire block stank of gas and you could hear the line whistling. Disappointed that the crew wasn’t more active in calling this in and evacuating people near the rupture. 

  • 937 February 20, 2024 (1:03 pm)
    Reply

    HOW was the gas line severed, WSB?

    • WSB February 20, 2024 (1:05 pm)
      Reply

      That was not described and we’re not at the scene. A firefighter told dispatch “a three-quarter-inch line is severed.”

    • WS Res February 20, 2024 (1:27 pm)
      Reply

      Half the block has been closed off since November. Water/sewer folks are trenching the street to improve drainage I think? Heavy equipment digging outside all day. Presumably there was an accident of some kind. It’s a bit alarming having SF Fire knock on your front window to say “hear that? That’s a gas leak” but then not tell you to evacuate, just “close all doors and windows.”

    • sTeak February 20, 2024 (1:35 pm)
      Reply

      They have been repairing the sewer line for the last month or so. 

Leave a reply

