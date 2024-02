Avoid 35th/Morgan for a while – three of the four sides of the intersection are reported blocked because of a 2-car crash. Dispatch told officers that witnesses who called it in said one vehicle was speeding and hit the other (the one in the traffic-camera screengrab above is the one they said was hit). No serious injuries are reported, but they’ll have to tow the vehicles and clean up a reported fluid spill before the intersection can reopen.