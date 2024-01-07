WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 8 notes!

(Saturday photo by Dan Ciske)

Here’s what’s ahead for the last day of the first week of 2024:

P-PATCH CLEARING: As reported here, the West Genesee P-Patch (4401 41st SW) is shutting down because of an impending construction project, and its remaining plants and other items need good homes, so it’s open dawn to dusk if you want to help ensure nothing goes to waste.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering early-winter vegetables and fruit as well as cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN WORK PARTY: 10 am-noon, show up and give a little TLC to the West Seattle Bee Garden in High Point (here’s where to find it).

MISFIT STRENGTH STUDIO GRAND OPENING: This new business continues its grand-opening open house today, 10 am-6 pm, as reported here. (9443 Delridge Way SW)

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), live music and encouragement to support the West Seattle Food Bank with monetary and/or food donations.

ASTRA LUMINA: The celestially inspired light show continues on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, opening at 5 pm. Tickets and info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Triangular Jazztet plays The Alley (4509 California SW) as usual, 8-10 pm.

