Plants in need of new homes: P-Patch closing to make way for housing development

Thanks to the gardener who emailed to share the news that the West Genesee P-Patch on the north end of The Junction is being closed and removed, with work expected to start for the long-planned adjacent housing development. We last wrote about the project more than a year ago; the 3/4-acre site at 4401 41st SW currently holds a parking lot and a former church school. City files now show a different prospective developer now with a plan for 26 townhomes, fewer than the 2022 proposal; county files do not show a finalized sale of the West Seattle Christian Church-owned property (we’re checking with the church on its status). But nonetheless, the garden is being cleared now through Monday. They’re inviting community members to help remove “vegetation, gardening supplies/ materials from our giving garden network to ensure produce & resources goes to good homes & NOT wasted.” The announcement continues: “1st Come; 1st Served! The garden is open to you from dawn till dusk to harvest & gather herbs/ tomato cages/ plant starts/ produce to donate/ burlap sacks/ corrugated metal sheeting on fence/ pavers/ wood/ etc. Please be respectful by returning the land into a safe open space. Do NOT leave behind debris, ‘pack it in – pack it out.’ Please bring your own pots, tools, gloves, supplies for transfers.” The church donated the streetside site for a P-Patch in 2009 – when it opened with a mayoral visit and celebration