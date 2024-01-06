YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Bee Garden work party Sunday

The weather looks promising tomorrow for the next “work party” at the West Seattle Bee Garden on the north edge of High Point Commons Park. If you can spare a little time, 10 am-noon Sunday, you can make a big difference in getting the garden ready for the new year. Lisa from the Bee Garden says the work party “will be led by our wonderful volunteer Katherine M. I invite you to join her in continuing the work to reclaim the beds and pathways from weeds, making room for new plantings in the coming months. As usual, dress for the weather (chilly) and bring a bottle of water. We have many pairs of work gloves, weeding tools, some light snacks, and our gardening crews provide great company.” No pre-registration required – just show up (here’s a map).