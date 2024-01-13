WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 notes

(Frosty Friday morning photo by Terry Blumer)

Here’s what’s scheduled for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. (So far, no cancellations because of the weather – if you know of one, please text us at 206-293-6302 so we can update this list.)

FREE GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event but registration required.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR: As previewed here, vaccinations and many other services, as well as giveaways including jackets, are available at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton), during a health fair open to all community members, 10 am-2 pm.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open today:

We are open 10 am-2 pm on Fridays and Saturdays! We have all your indoor plant needs, with pots, advice and more! Plus, any last-minute winter outside plants you might need. The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by Landscape Horticulture students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers. Proceeds benefit Landscape Horticulture Program projects.The selection includes perennials, ground covers, shrubs, some annual edibles and flowers, as well as indoor plants. Cash and electronic payments accepted. The Garden Center is located in the North Parking Lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th Ave SW)

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is back open, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

POTTERY WORKSHOP: Introduction to Sculpting, 1-3 pm at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), $40.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

THE HALF-BROTHERS: 3 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), “skewed bluegrass” – tickets and info here!

BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) has home games today – girls vs. Arlington at 4 pm, boys vs. Sumner at 7 pm.

HEAR IT EARLY! Preview Green Day‘s “Saviors” at an Easy Street Records listening party, 6 pm. (4559 California SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7 pm, Steve & Kristi Nebel and Gary Kanter at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Punk fusion with Panic Grass, Deft Lips, Negative Passengers at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm, $10, 21+.

BEATS: Saturday night DJ at Revelry Room – 9 pm, tonight it’s Baby Van Beezly. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

