Screenings, vaccinations, mammograms, more at health fair open to all in West Seattle on Saturday

January 8, 2024 1:17 pm
Both Highland Park Elementary and Public Health – Seattle & King County have sent announcements about a big health/wellness fair at the school this Saturday (January 13), 10 am-2 pm, open to the entire community, not just people who are connected to HPES. Among the services available are childhood vaccines; flu, COVID, and mpox vaccines; blood-pressure and blood-sugar checks; mammograms; and health-insurance enrollment if you don’t already have it. A free lunch will be available and other giveaways, including winter jackets. This flyer has more details (including the phone number for a mammogram appointment – other services are walkup) on the overall event; this flyer has more details on the available vaccinations. HPES is at 1012 SW Trenton.

