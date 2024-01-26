West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

Our area’s new City Councilmember Rob Saka hires former SDOT West Seattle Bridge boss

January 26, 2024 8:18 pm
 West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

As announced last month, District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka is chairing the Transportation Committee – so you might not be surprised to hear he’s just hired a former top-level SDOT manager to join his staff. You might even recognize her: Heather Marx was the most visible SDOT manager during the 2020-2022 West Seattle Bridge closure, as the head of the bridge-stabilization-and-repair program. So visible, that her name appears in WSB archives 105 times – although the first few mentions are from her pre-bridge role as Downtown Mobility Director during the Highway 99 viaduct-to-tunnel project. Most recently, Marx has been working at the Seattle Police Department. And now she’s Policy Adviser for Councilmember Saka, who announced this in his latest newsletter, sent this afternoon. From the announcement:

Heather brings 25 years of city policy experience to the role, with a particular focus on transportation. Before joining our team, Heather served as Strategic Initiatives Director at the Seattle Police Department, and as the Program Director for Seattle Department of Transportation’s West Seattle Bridge Safety Program. While at SDOT, she led the Department’s efforts to successfully reopen the West Seattle Bridge. She brings a wealth of policy expertise in the critically important issue areas of public safety and transportation. Heather is a long-time resident of District 1 where she raised two children in Seattle Public Schools and lives in the Fauntleroy neighborhood with her husband.

Marx joins Councilmember Saka’s two previously announced staffers, Chief of Staff Elaine Ikoma Ko and District Relations Director/Scheduler Leyla Gheisar. You can see Saka’s full newsletter here.

  • Wow January 26, 2024 (8:50 pm)
    Can you imagine where we would be at if Heather “get a bike”  Marx had gotten the new bridge she was pushing so hard for? This city employee doesn’t know the first thing about public service. She is the quintessential “oh don’t worry your pretty little head, I know what’s best for all of us. You’re just an ignorant little constituent (obstacle).” If Heather had gotten her choice on the bridge solution, we would be two years into demolition. We would be so far away from an open bridge, that would have been 100% over budget in this current inflationary environment, we’d be lucky to ever get to go anywhere again. But hey, get a bike plumbers/carpenters/tradespeople. Rob Saka: really? This is a phenomenally tone deaf hiring. Wow. She deserved to lose her job at SDOT, one of the most dysfunctional branches of local government imaginable, and now she’s running your policy. Wow. I mean if your goal is to ram policy people don’t want down their throats, then you got the right person. What a disaster. 

