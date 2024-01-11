Entrepreneur proposes three ways to make Admiral District more walkable. Next step, community support

(California/Admiral intersection – Google Maps Street View image)

Stu Hennessey has a dream – a walkable Admiral District.

It’s where he does business as the proprietor of Alki Bike and Board (WSB sponsor), and it’s home to an increasingly busy collection of homes and businesses, including newer apartment buildings such as Luna, Admiral Station, and Element 42, plus Lafayette Elementary, West Seattle High School, and a senior-living complex.

While The (Alaska) Junction has a “walkability score” of 98, the Admiral Junction area scores only 70, says Hennessey, who presented his ideas for fixing that to Tuesday night’s Admiral Neighborhood Association gathering.

In a written version of his presentation, he asks, “Is it our fate to have so much less walkability than the Alaska Junction? Both intersections have about the same amount of daily traffic volume. Both intersections should have the same regard for pedestrian safety. There have been plenty of pedestrian or bicycle accidents along California Ave. SW from SW Stevens to SW College St. Considering the schools, assisted-living facilities, and business storefronts, this neighborhood requires the same amount or more safety improvements to raise our walkability score to the level of the Alaska Junction. The call for better walkability is a call for economic development that will serve businesses and neighbors alike.”

(California between Admiral and Lander – Google Maps Street View image)

Here are Hennessey’s three proposals – two of which would mirror what’s in place at Alaska Junctiion:

—Walk-All-Ways intersection at California/Admiral. He says, “The biggest safety concern for pedestrians crossing the streets is the right turn on red. The all-walk design would eliminate the right turn on red. Traffic-light synchronization would both keep the traffic flow from backing up and increase the mobility and safety for pedestrians with a 40-second all-walk crossing.”

—Mid-block raised crossings on California between Lander and Admiral and College and Admiral. These would serve people going to and from the Admiral Theater and Admiral Safeway.

—Permanently close SW Lander between California and 44th. Hennessey elaborates, “This is an often-ignored one-way and daytime-temporarily-closed street that could be used as an emergency gathering point for Lafayette School, auto-free pickup of students, and a potential event space such as a farmers’ market.”

So what would it take to make any or all of that happen? He hopes to engage everyone with a stake in the area – residents, businesses, schools, even law enforcement – to petition SDOT. Support could be voiced through a variety of feedback channels, he suggests, and shown via yard signs with a QR code as well as flyers in shop windows, all pointing to the petition.

How to pay for it? Hennessey has thought about that too: “Beyond the next transportation-plan levy, there is available federal funding, and matching grants.” Last year, he said, the feds made $5 billion “available for community-safety improvements. To date, $813 million has been granted to 385 community groups like ours.”

Hennessey is no stranger to community advocacy; he is a co-founder of Sustainable West Seattle and led the campaign to create Puget Ridge Edible Park. His next step toward a more-walkable Admiral District is to build a stakeholders group, and he suggested the ANA should be involved. President Joanie Jacobs said their board will discuss it, but first reaction was positive. Hennessey emphasized that the funding is out there – what will be needed to make any of this happen is widespread organized community effort. He expects to return to the ANA at its next general gathering in March with updates.