Entrepreneur proposes three ways to make Admiral District more walkable. Next step, community support

January 11, 2024 9:32 pm
(California/Admiral intersection – Google Maps Street View image)

Stu Hennessey has a dream – a walkable Admiral District.

It’s where he does business as the proprietor of Alki Bike and Board (WSB sponsor), and it’s home to an increasingly busy collection of homes and businesses, including newer apartment buildings such as Luna, Admiral Station, and Element 42, plus Lafayette Elementary, West Seattle High School, and a senior-living complex.

While The (Alaska) Junction has a “walkability score” of 98, the Admiral Junction area scores only 70, says Hennessey, who presented his ideas for fixing that to Tuesday night’s Admiral Neighborhood Association gathering.

In a written version of his presentation, he asks, “Is it our fate to have so much less walkability than the Alaska Junction? Both intersections have about the same amount of daily traffic volume. Both intersections should have the same regard for pedestrian safety. There have been plenty of pedestrian or bicycle accidents along California Ave. SW from SW Stevens to SW College St. Considering the schools, assisted-living facilities, and business storefronts, this neighborhood requires the same amount or more safety improvements to raise our walkability score to the level of the Alaska Junction. The call for better walkability is a call for economic development that will serve businesses and neighbors alike.”

(California between Admiral and Lander – Google Maps Street View image)

Here are Hennessey’s three proposals – two of which would mirror what’s in place at Alaska Junctiion:

Walk-All-Ways intersection at California/Admiral. He says, “The biggest safety concern for pedestrians crossing the streets is the right turn on red. The all-walk design would eliminate the right turn on red. Traffic-light synchronization would both keep the traffic flow from backing up and increase the mobility and safety for pedestrians with a 40-second all-walk crossing.”

Mid-block raised crossings on California between Lander and Admiral and College and Admiral. These would serve people going to and from the Admiral Theater and Admiral Safeway.

Permanently close SW Lander between California and 44th. Hennessey elaborates, “This is an often-ignored one-way and daytime-temporarily-closed street that could be used as an emergency gathering point for Lafayette School, auto-free pickup of students, and a potential event space such as a farmers’ market.”

So what would it take to make any or all of that happen? He hopes to engage everyone with a stake in the area – residents, businesses, schools, even law enforcement – to petition SDOT. Support could be voiced through a variety of feedback channels, he suggests, and shown via yard signs with a QR code as well as flyers in shop windows, all pointing to the petition.

How to pay for it? Hennessey has thought about that too: “Beyond the next transportation-plan levy, there is available federal funding, and matching grants.” Last year, he said, the feds made $5 billion “available for community-safety improvements. To date, $813 million has been granted to 385 community groups like ours.”

Hennessey is no stranger to community advocacy; he is a co-founder of Sustainable West Seattle and led the campaign to create Puget Ridge Edible Park. His next step toward a more-walkable Admiral District is to build a stakeholders group, and he suggested the ANA should be involved. President Joanie Jacobs said their board will discuss it, but first reaction was positive. Hennessey emphasized that the funding is out there – what will be needed to make any of this happen is widespread organized community effort. He expects to return to the ANA at its next general gathering in March with updates.

  • AC January 11, 2024 (9:43 pm)
    Yay Stu! Great ideas. I hadn’t thought about it but I certainly see the need for improvement. It’s very different to walk around the Admiral Junction and the Junction. I’d like to see more pedestrian safety measures. I’d also like to see something done about the parking that is allowed on the south side of Lander abutting Hiawatha. It makes walking and driving on that stretch of Lander very unsafe.  I think an improved walking area would encourage dinner and a movie or a little shopping at the small business stores in the area. I love the idea of a Farmer’s Market! 

  • Nicole January 11, 2024 (9:59 pm)
    Yes!  Sign me up!

  • Mr J January 11, 2024 (10:05 pm)
    It would be great to have walkable communities that are safe, but people are too car focused to give this a shot and re-work all roads. Why, because it slows them down and keeps them off their phones. Just read the comments from the road diet on 35th. Commenters were up in arms that they should slow down because people had been killed on that stretch of road. 

  • Alki resident January 11, 2024 (10:09 pm)
    I’ve been here all of my life and don’t see why we need to invest any money in something that’s not broken. Leave the streets alone and keep the turn on red available. No reason why people need to wait an entire light routine in order to turn on a red light. 

    • miws January 11, 2024 (10:36 pm)
      A R, There’s no reason pedestrians, crossing legally with the “WALK” signal, need to risk their lives so that drivers can blast into the pedestrian’s  crosswalk to take their precious right turn on red. —Mike 

    • Mike January 11, 2024 (10:40 pm)
      I agree, I’ve never had any issues walking around Admiral.  Adequate parking, it’s lacking that.

  • Chrissy D January 11, 2024 (10:11 pm)
    And…..The gas station in the main intersection isn’t helping the walkability score. 

  • onion January 11, 2024 (10:19 pm)
    Interesting ideas. I like the idea of mid-block raised pedestrian crossings. I am intrigued by the notion of making the California-Admiral intersection walk all-way change, but wonder how it will impact traffic flows.  I am less favorable to closing Lander permanently, but am curious to hear what other people think about the idea.

  • KM January 11, 2024 (10:38 pm)
    Great ideas, Stu. I hope you get some traction. I drive to the neighborhood since it’s a bit further for me, and I’d love to see some these improvements, and especially limit right on red–there’s plenty of data to back up how removing right on red improves safety for everyone. Perhaps adding some red light cameras to the California/Admiral intersection as well? 

  • Rob January 11, 2024 (10:41 pm)
    • Great ideas but limit it to non rush hour time slots. In the morning people  need to get to work afternoon  people need to get home. Weekends a wide open 
  • Derrick January 11, 2024 (10:50 pm)
    Hmm… common sense solutions? Community engagement? Is this Stu guy available for this city council position that opened up?

