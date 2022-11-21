West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: 31-townhouse project for north Junction site

November 21, 2022 11:59 am
Back in April, we reported an early-stage filing for 30 townhouses on the site of a building and parking lot long owned by West Seattle Christian Church. Its pastor told us at the time that it was part of a feasibility exploration for a potential sale. New documents in online city permit files indicate the project is proceeding, and the site plan now shows 31 townhouses proposed for the site. The official project address is 4425 41st SW; the developer is listed in city files as Jabooda Homes (whose website also shows the plan), working with Cone Architecture.

  • CAM November 21, 2022 (12:28 pm)
    I beg of you. No More Townhouses!!! Build Condos!!! Build 2 and 3 flats!!! Stop building stuff that prices 70% of the people out and calling it density. Not every person buying their first place wants to live in a dumb townhouse. 

  • Jeff November 21, 2022 (12:38 pm)
    Yes!!! More density! Always good. Will drive down/slow down housing costs with more being added.

