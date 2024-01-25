BRIDGE RETROFITS: Bidding opens for Admiral Way, closes for Delridge overpass

As previously reported, two of West Seattle’s smaller bridges are set for earthquake-resistance work soon. Bidding has just closed for one, and opened for another:

(WSB file photo)

DELRIDGE PEDESTRIAN OVERPASS: We reported last month that bidding had opened for this seismic project. As of today, it’s closed. The city had listed the project budget as $5 million; the three “base bids” range from $2.3 million to $3 million. They’ll be vetted before the contract is awarded. Once a contractor is chosen, the construction schedule will be worked out; previously, SDOT has estimated the work could last up to a year.

(Admiral Way Bridges from Fairmount Avenue, via Google Maps Street View)

ADMIRAL WAY (FAIRMOUNT) BRIDGES: Bidding just opened today for this project (technically two bridges), summarized on the bidding website as follows:

The seismic retrofit of the Admiral Way Bridges includes the following general items of work: strengthening of steel column bents, new bracing at concrete pier bents, retrofit of bridge deck joints, bridge abutment retrofit, slope stabilization, strengthening with Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), and steel painting.

The project also is summarized here (though obviously the construction timeline mentioned there didn’t happen; SDOT told us last spring they were aiming to complete it by the end of this year). As for cost, this 2023 presentation cited a 2020 estimate of $15 million. Bids are due February 21st.