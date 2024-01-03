BIZNOTE: New owner, new location for Bend N Move

(Photo courtesy Beth Dayo)

The new year is bringing changes large and small for the local fitness-business scene. Here’s the first announcement we’ve received for 2024:

Bend N Move owner Tamara Gillest has sold her Yoga studio to Beth Dayo, former owner of Be Pilates. Beth has combined Pilates, Yoga, and Meditation into the business and moved the location (from its previous spot at 2735 California SW in Admiral) down to 3850-A Delridge Way SW. Pilates, Yoga and Meditation are now at the bottom of Pigeon Point, a short drive down Admiral for previous Admiral Neighborhood clients.

For now, the newly relocated studio will be known as Bend N Move powered by Life in the Body (the name of Dayo’s previous business).