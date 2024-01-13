BIZNOTE: Easy Street Records hosts Sleater-Kinney signing Tuesday

Northwest rock legends visit Easy Street Records in The Junction on Tuesday (January 16th) – Sleater-Kinney will be signing their 11th studio album, “Little Rope,” three days before its official release date. Easy Street’s Matt Vaughan calls them “one of the most essential bands to ever come out of the NW … queens of the riot-grrrl movement.” To get in to the signing, Easy Street says, you have to buy the album – pre-orders are available here, and the store will sell copies of the album on the day of the event, which will start at 6 pm. The band is going on tour next month, including dates at The Showbox in April.

P.S. Even if you don’t know Sleater-Kinney, you might know one of its members, Carrie Brownstein, as co-founder and co-star of the award-winning parody series Portlandia, which ran for eight seasons last decade.