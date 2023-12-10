WHALES: In our area

West Seattle, Washington

Per a text from Kersti Muul, orcas are southbound, just past West Point. mid-channel, visible from Alki. Let us know if you see them.

  • Kersti Muul December 10, 2023 (1:57 pm)
    Likely SRKWsVery surface active and visible from Alki Ave 0150

  • Kersti Muul December 10, 2023 (2:04 pm)
    Confirmed SRKWs

  • Donna, The Whale Trail December 10, 2023 (2:17 pm)
    As a reminder it can take the whales 45 minutes to get from West Point to Alki.  We’ll be at the Whale Trail sign south of the Lighthouse  with binoculars to share.

