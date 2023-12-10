WHALES: In our area

Per a text from Kersti Muul, orcas are southbound, just past West Point. mid-channel, visible from Alki. Let us know if you see them.
West Seattle, Washington
10 Sunday
Likely SRKWsVery surface active and visible from Alki Ave 0150
Confirmed SRKWs
As a reminder it can take the whales 45 minutes to get from West Point to Alki. We’ll be at the Whale Trail sign south of the Lighthouse with binoculars to share.
