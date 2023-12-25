WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Street robbery; apparently abandoned bicycle

Two reader reports:

STREET ROBBERY: Sent on behalf of a neighbor:

I wanted to let you know of a mugging/robbery at about 6:30-7pm Christmas Eve so others are aware. Began on 32nd Ave SW (backside of Roxhill Elementary schoolyard), when a female pedestrian walking to look at holiday lights noticed a white four-door sedan suspiciously following her. Several people in the car. After she turned east onto Holden, she noticed the car paused at stop sign. Feeling like they were watching her, she bolted into alley between 32nd and 31st to evade. Car did not follow into alley, but as she walked south toward Kenyon, the car appeared and turned into the alley, blocking her exit.

Male passenger jumped out of car, blocking her way, wearing a gorilla mask. He grabbed her scarf and arms/hands. Wired headphones were pulled from her head, phone grabbed, and other things in her hands. She started screaming, tore away, and ran down the street and hid in someone’s yard. When she ran away, the car was in the alley at Kenyon pointing north (the direction of Holden), but she does not know where the car went after that.

Male wearing gorilla mask seemed younger (adult or older teen), slim build, maybe 5’9” but no additional information. She said male driver had longer dark hair, pulled back in what appeared to be locks but could not recall specific race or ethnicity, or license plate details. She reported it to SPD last night.

As someone who lives in that neighborhood, we have heard of other experiences of cars following closely in the morning when walking dogs, and have seen ourselves cars of young men speeding up threateningly to scare us when we crossed the street.