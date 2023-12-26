WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Seaview sighting

Jessica sent the photo and report tonight:

Upon coming out the front door on 46th Ave SW between Findlay and Juneau around 9:30 pm, I heard a noise and stopped. It went silent. I made my way to the car and once inside saw a coyote on the west side of the sidewalk. It followed my car up the street and then crossed the road, pausing for a photo. Then it ran across Juneau toward 47th.