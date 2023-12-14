West Seattle Art Walk with music and Santa, ‘Shop Late’ in The Junction, much more for your Thursday!

(Highland Park’s big bird in the holiday spirit – photo sent by GB)

If you haven’t seen all this on our Event Calendar or in our Holiday Guide, the daily list is one last reminder of everything ahead today/tonight:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Informational presentation at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for an update on where they’re playing today.

GRAND MENORAH LIGHTING: For the eighth and final night of Hanukkah, the Torah Learning Center of West Seattle will light its 12-foot-tall Grand Menorah near the Alki Bathhouse, 4 pm. (60th/Alki)

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Thai-U-Up will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, HOLIDAY EDITION: As previewed here – lots to enjoy. Starting at 5 pm, tonight not only is your monthly chance to visit venues all around the peninsula to see art, meet artists (here’s this month’s lineup), and/or enjoy food/drink specials, but also to enjoy extras:

*Silver Belles caroling in The Junction (6-8 pm, various locations)

*Roaming Santa in The Junction

*Better As Brass Band in The Junction (6-7:30ish, California/Alaska)

*The Art of Music at three venues, 6-7:45 pm – here’s all the info on who’s where

*Admiral District holiday activities including Santa at West Seattle Realty (WSB sponsor) – here’s all the info

SHOP LATE THURSDAY IN THE JUNCTION: Some shops are keeping their doors open until at least 8 pm!

GIFT WRAPPING WITH CLAY CAULDRON: 5-8 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, starting at 5 pm. Timed tickets and info here.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: As previewed here, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s online speaker series features King Khazm and “Hip Hop and It Don’t Stop” tonight, 6 pm. Register here to get the link.

BREWER’S NIGHT: Beer Star in White Center invites you to a Brewer’s Night with Chuckanut Brewing, 6-8 pm. (16th/98th)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL CONCERT: Third of three, tonight featuring the Concert Band, Symphonic Band, and Percussion Ensemble, 7 pm, WSHS Theater. (3000 California SW)

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

‘SNOWED IN’: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, described as a “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.