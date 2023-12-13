THURSDAY: Southwest Seattle Historical Society presents ‘Hip Hop and It Don’t Stop’ with King Khazm

Another regular feature of second Thursdays is the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Words, Writers, Southwest Stories speaker series. Tomorrow night, SWSHS presents Seattle hip-hop luminary and community organizer King Khazm, in an online event – here’s the preview from SWSHS:

Hip-hop culture and its founding principles are often misunderstood due to its commodification and exploitation by corporate interests and mainstream media. Few know its humble roots as a tool to unify, uplift, and amplify voices, particularly for youth of color.

Join artist and activist King Khazm as he explores the art, history, philosophy, and ethics of hip-hop—an international phenomenon and billion-dollar industry whose legacy is centered in community empowerment, cultural exchange, and resilience. Khazm shows how hip-hop is much more than just a genre of music; it has the capacity to challenge the status quo, address systemic oppression, and provide opportunities for the development of life skills, civic engagement, and global connections.

Khazm “King Khazm” Kogita (he/him) is a multifaceted artist, producer, and community organizer. He has been engaged in art and community service for over 25 years. He is the executive director of 206 Zulu and serves on several boards including 4Culture, the Seattle Disability Commission, and The Here & Now Project. Khazm lives in Seattle.