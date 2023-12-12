THURSDAY: Bonus sights and sounds during West Seattle Art Walk’s holiday edition!

Santa! Carolers! Mini-concerts! And … artists! That’s all in the plan for Thursday night’s holiday edition of the West Seattle Art Walk.

From Alki to Admiral to The Junction to Morgan Junction, dozens of venues will either be featuring artists or food/drink specials, as the list above shows. Beyond that, you’ll find holiday extras – plus three mini-concerts for The Art of Music.

(WSB photo: Santa in The Junction during 2022’s holiday Art Walk)

HOLIDAY EXTRAS IN THE JUNCTION: The Silver Belles caroling, Santa Claus roaming, the Better as Brass band playing at the KeyBank corner, and Shop Late Thursday at participating stores.

HOLIDAY EXTRAS IN ADMIRAL: Hot cocoa and ornament-making at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), Santa Claus meet-and-greet at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor), and an ugly sweater tournament at Soiree (3278 California SW).

THE ART OF MUSIC: All three of these performances are scheduled for 6 pm-7:45 pm:

Sue Quigley at West Seattle Grounds

Rik Wright‘s Fundamental Forces at Great American Diner (4752 California SW)

Matt Cecil at Zeeks Pizza (6459 California SW)

As for the art – scroll through the preview post on the Art Walk website to see who’s showing their work – for example, if you’re going to West Seattle Grounds for the music and/or holiday extras mentioned above, you’ll see orca photos by PNW Orca Pod Squad Photography …. muralist Desmond Hansen will be at John L. Scott West Seattle (4445 California SW) … glass art by Melissa Misoda is part of what’ll be featured at CAPERS (4511 California SW) … browse and buy work by multiple artists at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) plus gift-wrapping by Clay Cauldron (5-8 pm) … Most artist receptions will be 5-8 pm, but doublecheck with individual venues. Again, this is all happening Thursday (December 14) … see you out along the Art Walk!