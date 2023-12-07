WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Open for new venues in the new year!

One week from tonight, businesses around the peninsula will be open to visitors for the holiday edition of the West Seattle Art Walk. The WSAW happens year-round, on second Thursdays, and is open right now to venues who want to sign up to participate next year – showing art, featuring artist receptions, and/or offering food/drink specials to Art Walk night visitors. If you’re a West Seattle business proprietor who might be interested in participating next quarter, you can sign up for just one quarter or for the entire year. Here’s the form (which contains more details on what participation entails).