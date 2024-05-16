SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Four-hour fishing season

Thanks to Logan for the photo. Several people have asked about the gathering of boats in Elliott Bay (and trailers at Don Armeni Boat Ramp). It’s the one-day, four-hour spot-shrimp season, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife website – 9 am to 1 pm. There may be an encore during the same hours May 30 “if quota remains,” WDFW says. Spot shrimp, aka prawns, are described as the largest shrimp in Puget Sound; they can grow to up to nine inches long.