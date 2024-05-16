Alki Community Council, Highland Park Way project Q&A, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Seen at Lincoln Park. Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here are highlights for the hours ahead!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Now open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at what’s now the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Paparepas.

TALK WITH SDOT ABOUT HIGHLAND PARK WAY HILL: Also 4-8 pm at HPCS, SDOT will be tabling with information and Q&A about the proposal to replace one downhill vehicle lane on the Highland Park Way hill with a protected bike lane or wider multi-use path.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – you’re invited to drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) not just for Art Walk but also for wine by the glass or bottle.

ROBOTICS INFO NIGHT: For 8th- through 12th-graders interested in involvement with a robotics club next year, 6 pm open house. Our calendar listing has RSVP info (location provided to RSVPers).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm hybrid meeting at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – agenda includes an update on summer beach hours and a presentation on the CARE Department; all welcome. More info in our calendar listing, including the link to attend online.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Mia Day‘s album-release show, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!