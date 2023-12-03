WEEK AHEAD: Design Review for 7617 35th SW on Thursday

Looking at the week ahead, here’s one big non-holiday event: Thursday night (December 7), the Southwest Design Review Board meets online for its next look at a mixed-use building proposed for 7617 35th SW, on the west side of 35th between Holden and Ida. This is the second “early design guidance” meeting for the project – at the end of the first one (WSB coverage here), the board told the project team to go back for another try at presenting size/shape options. The basics remain six stories, more than 130 apartments, 5,200 square feet of commercial (or live/work) space, and about 50 offstreet parking spaces. You can see the design packet for the meeting – including details on the three proposed size/shape (“massing”) options – by going here. The 5 pm meeting will include an opportunity for public comment, as explained on this page – which is also where you’ll find the link for attending Thursday’s meeting.