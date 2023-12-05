TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Soggy Tuesday

6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, December 5.

As predicted, it’s wet, so watch for ponding on streets and sidewalks – expect more rain, high in the mid-50s. Sunrise today is at 7:41 am; sunset, 4:18 pm.

Metro – Regular schedule today; check advisories here.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule today.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is. Also – alert for later this week:

The following five sailings are canceled late Thursday night, Dec. 7, through early Friday morning, Dec. 8, for overnight maintenance work at Southworth terminal: 11:50 p.m. and 1:05 a.m. Fauntleroy to Southworth

12:15 and 1:30 a.m. Vashon to Southworth

12:35 a.m. Southworth to Fauntleroy

For travelers heading to Southworth, the scheduled 10:35 p.m. out of Fauntleroy and 11 p.m. Vashon departure will be the last for the night. The final sailing out of Southworth will at 11:20 p.m. to Fauntleroy then Vashon. To complete the terminal maintenance work, the same sailings will be canceled on two more weeknights over the next month or two. To complete the terminal maintenance work, the same sailings will be canceled on two more weeknights over the next month or two.

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!