Remembering Walfrid U. Styrk, 1933-2023

Family and friends are remembering Wally Styrk, and sharing this with the community:

Walfrid Uno Styrk

1933-2023

Wally Styrk was born on February 14th, 1933, in Kearsarge, Michigan. His family later moved to Butte, Montana, and finally to Washington state, where they made their home in West Seattle. There, Wally attended Cooper Elementary and West Seattle High School. He always said that he “loved every minute” of his childhood, when his days were mainly spent at the Delridge gymnasium or hunting golf balls at West Seattle Golf Course.

After high school, Wally married Julie Anne Neale and joined the Army, where he served in the Canine Corps training German Shepherds for the Korean War. He remained fond of German Shepherds and enjoyed one as a family dog for many years.

Upon completing his time in the Army, Wally returned home to Seattle and was the first person to disembark the ship. His arrival was featured in the Seattle Times and included a picture of him on the dock reuniting with his wife, Julie.

Together, Wally and Julie made their home in the Alki area of West Seattle and raised four children, including Pam (Doug) Crim, Greg (Linda) Styrk, Lynne (Matt) Crockett, and Karen (Darrin) Williams. They had eight grandchildren: Bryan Crim; Ryan Styrk and Jenni (Styrk) Condon; Elli (Crockett) Surber, Mariah, Hannah, and Salvador Crockett; and Zachary Williams. At the time of his death, Wally had four great grandchildren: Skyler and Memphis (Crockett) Surber, and Campbell and Miller (Styrk) Condon.

Wally spent most of his life working on the Seattle waterfront as a longshoreman and foreman. He worked alongside his father, Karl Styrk, and brother, Bill Styrk, as well as friends he had known since childhood. Wally believed in hard work, often working seven days a week.

As a foreman, Wally was known as a tough but fair boss. He was particularly proud that his daughter-in-law, Linda Styrk, worked for the Port of Seattle. They had many spirited discussions over the years!

Wally loved sports and was an avid fan of the Seahawks, Sonics, and Mariners. He was just as passionate for the sports his children and grandchildren participated in, and he attended as many of their events as he could. He was extremely proud of their achievements, and he bought each grandchild a letterman’s jacket to recognize what they’d accomplished.

Family vacations were an important part of Wally’s life. Two of his favorite places to go were Hawaii and on cruises in Alaska, where his son, Greg, piloted the ships. Wally was also proud of his Finnish heritage, and he travelled to Finland with Julie and his daughter, Pam, to visit all his relatives.

In their later years, Wally and Julie built a beautiful home on the Hood Canal waterfront in a small community named Holly. It became a special place where the family enjoyed an abundance of time together, with countless memories created over the years. Wally lived in Holly until his last days.

Wally died on December 22nd, 2023 surrounded by his large family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Ellen Styrk, and his wife, Julie, and survived by his brother, Bill Styrk. He was 90 years old. His big booming voice and good-hearted nature will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

No service is planned. Donations in remembrance of Wally can be made to:

Holly Community Club

24283 Seabeck Holly Road NW

Seabeck, WA 98380