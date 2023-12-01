Memorial planned December 9 for Daniel J. Jackson, 1950-2023

Family and friends will gather December 9 to remember Dan Jackson. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community now:

Daniel J. Jackson passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 17th, 2023.

Dan was born on August 1st, 1950, in Hamtramck, MI to Marie Ladley and grew up in MI with his younger brother Bill Ladley until joining the Army in 1969 and being sent over to Vietnam. Upon his general discharge under honorable circumstances – and receiving an Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM) for consistent acts of heroism and meritorious service – he returned to MI, started a career working on freighters around the Great Lakes (including underwater welding/diving), and having his first two children, Ian & Jenna, from his first marriage to Jan Webber. After that marriage ended, he fell in love with and married Lynn Taber from Grosse Pointe, MI, having his last two children, Brendan & Mairi, in the early ’80s and relocating to Seattle.

In WA, Dan started what would be a life-long career with the Bellevue Water Dept. (where he would retire from in the 2000s) and was involved with activities such as coaching youth sports teams (baseball, soccer, basketball) outside of work. Another long-term passion of his that he discovered in WA was the beginning of his association with Hope Lutheran Church. It was at Hope that Dan found his calling through multiple avenues of ministry, including preaching, chanting, spearheading acolyte programs, participating in Elders, and eventually becoming a Deacon in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Ladley, and is survived by his wife Lynn, his four children, Ian (Paula), Jenna, Brendan, & Mairi (Duane), his six grandchildren, Robbie, Dea, Savannah, Aria, Aidan, & Lyric, his brother Bill (Marlene), his nephew Aaron, and scores of extended Reinhardt family members across the country and beyond.

A funeral service honoring Dan will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 4456 42nd Ave SW, on December 9th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception afterward at Hope North, 4100 SW Genesee St. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hope Lutheran Church toward its future Hope North expansion program.

Please share memories, condolences, and photos of Dan on the Tribute Wall, at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Daniel-Jackson * Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle