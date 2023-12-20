HOLIDAY NOTES: Cocoa Cris Cringle, cookies, coats, churches, Christmas tree price cuts …

Five notes in case you haven’t seen these in our West Seattle Holiday Guide:

(WSB file photo)

COCOA CRIS CRINGLE: The most-fun Santa photo opportunity of the season is almost here. Cocoa Cris Cringle will be in the house at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska) 4-8 pm this Saturday (December 23rd). $20, all ages welcome, pets too.

COOKIES: Time to start baking if you’re able to donate cookies to The Christmas People! Karen sent this photo as inspiration:

The Christmas People need thousands of homemade (not store-bought) cookies for the holiday meals they’re distributing to people in need, and all you have to do is bake and drop them off at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor) this Friday, Saturday, or Sunday – details are in the announcement.

COATS: Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor) is reminding you that while some holiday donation drives are wrapping up soon, their coat drive continues through the end of this month – drop off coats and warm clothing (new or gently used) at their office on weekdays!

CHURCHES: If you’re planning to go to church for the holidays, a reminder that we have services listed in the Holiday Guide too – we issued an open call for local churches to send their service info, and many responded. Special shoutout to St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), which is advertising on WSB through Christmas to more widely extend the community invitation to worship.

CHRISTMAS TREE PRICE CUTS: Just in as we finished this roundup – West Seattle Nursery (California/Brandon) sent this update on tree sales: