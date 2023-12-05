HOLIDAY HELPING: West Seattle Runner’s adopt-a-family donation drive

We’ve been sharing news of many ways to help others this holiday season – and West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) has a very up-close-and-personal drive going on:

West Seattle Runner has adopted a family for the gift giving season. We are helping a family with 3 children and a single mom have a nice holiday. We have a wish list, and if you are interested in donating gifts to help give our family the items they are in need of, please email lori@westseattlerunner.com for what still needs to be purchased. We thank you for your consideration!! The gifts are due at West Seattle Runner by December 15th at 6pm so we can drive it out to the organizer that night after work.

The shop is at 2743 California SW. See our full list of holiday giving opportunities in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide!