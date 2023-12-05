CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS hosts, wins wrestling tournament

Chief Sealth International High School hosted a big wrestling tournament this past weekend – and emerged as champions. The report and photos are from CSIHS athletic director Ernest Policarpio:

The Chief Sealth Wrestling Program started of the year with a Bang, winning the 30+-team tournament “Return of the Seahawk” last Saturday by 40 points vs Ballard HS.

Here are the place winners for Chief Sealth:

Chief Sealth Boys

113lb 9th Brandon Tran Co-3rd Place

126lb 9th Xander Gomez 2nd Place

132lb 12th Cody Stout Co-3rd Place

144lb 11th Xavier Nguyen, Champion

150lb 10th Xavier Stout 2nd Place

157lb 11th Jay Johnson 2nd Place

(Micah Policarpio)

165lb 11th Micah Policarpio Champion (He also recorded his 100th career win – Overall career record 101-15)

175lb 11th Alex Varenhorst Co-3rd Place

175lb 12th Prince Maota Co-3rd Place

190lb 9th Eli Policarpio Co-3rd Place

220lb 12th Nigel Wiggins Co-3rd Place

285lb 10th Shane Allen Tino Co-3rd Place

Girls Wrestling

110lb 10th Tara Kankesh Co-3rd Place

120lb 10th Petra Sheppard Co-3rd Place

(Jennie Brown)

130lb 12th Jennie Brown Champion

(Alyssa Reyes)

135lb Alyssa Reyes Champion

170lb 9th Shawn Hudson Co-3rd Place

190lb 12th Elyse Leger 2nd Place

235lb Triana Tuia Co-3rd Place

West Seattle HS also had place winners.

West Seattle Wrestling

126lb Sam Fordham Co-3rd Place

132lb Jackson Prater Thaden Co-3rd Place

150lb Karim Johnson Co-3rd Place

175lb Caeden Calderwood Co 3rd Place