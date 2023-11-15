WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY GUIDE: 2023 version 1.0 is live!

This year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide is now live! It’s a work in progress all season long, with additions as we get word of them, and removals after events are over, so check it often. It starts with Thanksgiving-related info and continues through lists including holiday bazaars (hint: this Saturday is a HUGE day for those), gift wrapping, Santa photos, Christmas Ship stops, holiday concerts and plays, light shows, celebrations, donation drives, church services, Small Business Saturday sales, and a LOT more. Thanks to everyone who’s already sent information on what they’re offering … if you have something coming up but haven’t sent that info to us, hurry! Whatever you want the community to know, westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to reach us so we can get it into the guide (and if time/date-specific, into our year-round calendar too) – thank you!