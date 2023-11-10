WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 14 notes

(Seen in The Junction last night)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

VETERANS DAY CLOSURES: Most government offices are closed, but libraries are open (they’ll be closed tomorrow). Here’s the Seattle Parks facilities’ plan.

ADMIRAL THEATER PROTEST: According to flyers around West Seattle (thanks to everyone who’s sent photos) and a media advisory we received this morning from Councilmember Kshama Sawant‘s office, workers at the Admiral Theater plan a 10 am protest claiming retaliation for union organizing and complaints about working conditions. We’ll be there to report on this.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-2 pm for plant shopping, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

INTERNATIONAL GAMES MONTH: Drop in and play at South Park Library (8604 8th Ave. S.), 11 am-3 pm – info’s in our calendar listing.

VETERANS DAY YOGA: Noon at Dragonfly, a class is raising money for a veterans’ group, and free to any veteran who attends. (3270 California SW)

SCRABBLE CLUB: You can play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the newly released red wines!

KENYON HALL CABARET: 7 pm, all-ages drag show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

WALL DRUGS AT EASY STREET: 7 pm tonight at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free in-store concert celebrating Wall Drugs‘ new EP.

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘THE LARAMIE PROJECT’: West Seattle High School‘s new student production continues tonight, 7:30 pm – ticket info and more in our calendar listing.

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Enigma ASD’s Quarterly Music Showcase at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), all ages until 10 pm.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!