WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery search

1:28 PM: Thanks for the tips. The police search in the Westwood Village/Roxhill Park this past half-hour followed a report of an armed robbery. We’re still catching up on details – more to come.

1:33 PM: Police at the scene tell us the victim was robbed in the park. The search has wrapped up; they lost the robber’s trail in the Westwood Village parking lot (which could mean he got away in a car). He was described initially as a Black man in his 20s, 6’1″, thin, red jacket, armed with a handgun.