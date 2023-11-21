West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery search

November 21, 2023 1:28 pm
1:28 PM: Thanks for the tips. The police search in the Westwood Village/Roxhill Park this past half-hour followed a report of an armed robbery. We’re still catching up on details – more to come.

1:33 PM: Police at the scene tell us the victim was robbed in the park. The search has wrapped up; they lost the robber’s trail in the Westwood Village parking lot (which could mean he got away in a car). He was described initially as a Black man in his 20s, 6’1″, thin, red jacket, armed with a handgun.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery search"

  • Anoynmous November 21, 2023 (2:03 pm)
    Hello, just saw someone who fits this exact description at the 711 on California in in down town California.

    • Derp November 21, 2023 (2:37 pm)
      Did you call 911 to report it. 

  • Laurel November 21, 2023 (2:22 pm)
    I wonder if this had anything to do with the Hyundai that flew past all traffic at a very scary rate of speed…in the turn lane on 35th near Trenton…soon followed by SPD  in hot pursuit….by the time I got home,  chopper was circling. This place is scarier all of the time. I hope that you all stay safe this holiday season. Peace and Love.

  • KB November 21, 2023 (2:28 pm)
    Heads up that the vehicle licensing office closed for the day because of the incident.

