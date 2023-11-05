WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Purse-snatching robbery reported in Admiral District

6:30 PM: Police are investigating a reported purse-snatching robbery in the Admiral District in the past half-hour. We haven’t heard the exact location – the victim was to meet officers in a “parking lot … near the bank” by Admiral/California (which has four banks in the vicinity). The robbers were reported to have pushed the victim down and stolen her purse. (So far, no SFD dispatches for medical assistance.) The robbers have been described so far as two Asian males, one Asian female, all in masks, dark clothing, around 18 years old, fleeing in a “4-door black or blue sedan.”

7:50 PM: As noted in comments, the call log puts this report in the 2600 block of California, which suggests the Safeway lot (which has both Chase and Umpqua banks on its west side).