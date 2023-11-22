TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, November 22nd, Thanksgiving Eve.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy, then clearing, high around 50. Sunrise today is at 7:24 am; sunset, 4:25 pm.

(Tuesday sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

TRANSIT TODAY AND HOLIDAY PREVIEW

Metro – Regular schedule today; check advisories here. Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving, regular schedule on Friday.

Water Taxi is on its regular schedule too. Advance holiday alert – the Water Taxi will be out of service Thursday (Thanksgiving) and Friday.

Washington State Ferries – The usual 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. That’ll be the Thursday level of service too. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges (including the West Seattle low bridge) are opening for vessel traffic.

