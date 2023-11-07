SEEN ON ALKI: The fleetingly famous palm tree is gone. ‘Dune ecosystem’ is not.

We looked into both of these Alki observations after reader photos/tips:

RESTORATION: Christopher sent that photo of a section on the beach near the volleyball courts, “wondering what exactly is being restored here and why.” According to Seattle Parks, “This area is one of the last remnants of the native dune ecosystem at Alki Beach. We are working to protect this area during the high season when there is a lot of foot traffic.”

PALM GONE: We also asked Parks about what Kathy spotted, sending the photo above – the disappearance of the 59th/Alki palm tree that briefly gained regional fame after we published a reader report last March. Parks says it was removed because “it was dying.”