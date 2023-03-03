WEST SEATTLE SCENE: New tree at the beach

Thanks to the texter who sent the photo of Alki Beach’s newest tree – another palm, at 59th/Alki. It’s been nine years since Seattle Parks‘ planting of palms on Alki drew a lot of attention; our subsequent followup included Parks’ explanation that they were planted in a spirit of “beach-y whimsy.” Parks also noted at the time that these aren’t tropical: “They are a temperate species called Windmill Palm trees, and come from a region of China that gets colder than Seattle.”