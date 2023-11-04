READER REPORT: Rain-assisted salmon at Longfellow Creek

3:58 PM: Thanks to Manuel for the quick clip of leaping salmon at Longfellow Creek – he reports, “It’s ideal conditions to watch the salmon jump over a beaver dam at Longfellow Creek by the West Seattle Health Club. The heavy rain helped them.”

P.S. This gives us reason to remind you of this week’s big event – a celebration with information – about Longfellow Creek, 5:30 pm Wednesday (November 8th) at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

4:50 PM: Manuel caught another one on video – an even higher leap!