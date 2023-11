The ship carrying new cranes for West Seattle’s Terminal 5 is still a few hours out, according to MarineTraffic.com, which shows it just past Port Townsend. That’s 36 nautical miles from West Seattle, and the ship Zhen Hua 27 is currently traveling about 12 knots an hour, so it’s not likely to be here before 7:30 pm. We’ll continue to update here until it arrives.