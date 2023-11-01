Music, trivia, running, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Reader photo – north side of Lincoln Park shore)

So long, Halloween, hello, holiday season. Well – today’s a palate cleanser of sorts between the two. So for now we’re back to one daily event list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Broken? Don’t replace – repai! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 6: Six places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … there’s 7 pm trivia at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW) … 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska) … Trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN, WITH DEMOS: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run – here’s the plan for tonight:

6:15 pm, Brooks Bras and Shoes Demo Run: This is one exciting demo run!! You can come to group run and try out either the Brooks Adrenaline for stability or Glycerin for neutral cushioning. ADDITIONALLY, there will be a special bra demo offering. You can borrow a bra for ONE WEEK and return it to the shop after you have had ample opportunity to run in it! That is a pretty epic offer! Brooks rep Tatiana will be here to help you choose the right style and size. We hope to see you there! email with questions: lori@westseattlerunner.com

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: Weekly on Wednesday nights, 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

